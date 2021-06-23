Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 11:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions continue. Piers will continue to be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Ottawa and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.