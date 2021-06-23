Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Lawrence, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 22:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 15:50:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Wednesday morning by around 1145 AM EDT /1045 AM CDT/. Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River, White River. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River, White River. .Recent excessive rainfall either has produced or is expected to produce river flooding along portions of the White River and East Fork White River in southern Indiana. Water levels on the White River from Elliston southward are currently in flood, with the crest as of late Tuesday evening at Edwardsport. Flooding is ongoing at Seymour and Rivervale on the East Fork White River, and is forecast to go into flood at Bedford and Williams Wednesday. The crest on the East Fork White River is approaching Rivervale as of late Tuesday evening. Flooding is expected to stay below moderate flood level on both rivers and last into the weekend on the East Fork White River, and into early next week on the White River. Chances for rain will return Thursday afternoon. Rainfall Friday through Tuesday increasingly is looking to bring renewed rises to area waterways and flooding to Indiana. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the East Fork White River at Seymour. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.9 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday was 17.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 4.4 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Pasture lands...agricultural lands and several County and State Roads begin to flood. High water isolates a few river cabins. State Road 235 east of Medora and county roads near Shields and Vallonia flood. Roads that begin to flood include 258 east of Cortland...County Road 725 N just north of the gaging site and Ewing Road near Brownstown.