Hong Kong's first trial under national security law starts without jury

By Long Reads
BBC
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong's first trial under its harsh national security law began on Wednesday in a trial without a jury. Tong Ying-kit faces life in jail but has pleaded not guilty to inciting secession and terrorism, as well as a charge of dangerous driving. He is accused of riding a motorbike...

www.bbc.co.uk
Law Enforcementkelo.com

Hong Kong police arrest Apple Daily columnist under security law

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong police arrested on Wednesday a columnist for pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on suspicion of conspiring to collude with a foreign country or foreign forces, in another hit to the besieged newspaper. The latest arrest came after police froze assets of companies linked to the newspaper...
Law EnforcementUS News and World Report

In One Year, Hong Kong Arrests 117 People Under New Security Law

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong authorities have arrested 117 people under a national security law imposed one year ago, charging more than 60, mostly democratic politicians, activists, journalists and students. On June 30, 2020, Beijing imposed the security law in Hong Kong following months of often-violent pro-democracy protests, effectively...
PoliticsGwinnett Daily Post

One year after Hong Kong's national security law, residents feel Beijing's tightening grip

It was approaching midnight on June 30, 2020, when news broke that Beijing had promulgated a national security law in Hong Kong, effective immediately. Since China's rubber-stamp parliament revealed its plans for such legislation the month before, Hong Kongers had been nervously awaiting the details of a law that would reshape their legal, political and media landscape.
IndiaPosted by
WRAL News

Hong Kong freedoms fade as security law muzzles dissent

HONG KONG — Hong Kong is still China’s wealthiest, most capitalist city. Its vistas of skyscrapers and sea framed by dragon-backed emerald peaks are as stunning as ever. But a year after Beijing imposed a harsh national security law on the former British colony, the civil liberties that raised hopes for more democracy among many of its 7 million people are fading.
WorldNew York Post

Hong Kong security law ‘a human rights emergency’ – Amnesty

HONG KONG -Amnesty International said on Wednesday that Hong Kong authorities have used a new national security law to target dissent and justify “censorship, harassment, arrests and prosecutions that violate human rights” in the year since it was implemented. Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in June last year...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Hong Kong protester who crashed motorcycle into police pleads not guilty in first security law trial

The first person to stand trial under Hong Kong’s national security law pleaded not guilty to charges of terrorism and inciting secession as his trial began on Wednesday. Tong Ying-kit was arrested on 1 July last year, just a day after the controversial national security law  came into effect.Mr Tong, 24, was accused of driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers during protests while bearing a flag with the slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times.”The slogan is now deemed illegal under the security law, with the city government saying last year that it suggests separatism...
ChinaThe Guardian

‘They can’t speak freely’: Hong Kong a year after the national security law

One year after Beijing imposed a national security law (NSL) on Hong Kong, the city has been drastically and fundamentally changed. Political opposition has been largely crushed, pro-democracy newspapers have been forced to close or self-censor, political and advocacy groups have disbanded. Thousands of residents have fled overseas. At least...
ChinaWashington Post

One year on, here’s how China’s national security law has changed Hong Kong

In the past month, under mounting government pressure, Hong Kong’s Apple Daily closed — eliminating the city’s most influential pro-democracy newspaper. China banned two annual democratic traditions — the June 4 vigil to commemorate the Tiananmen Massacre and the July 1 march commemorating Hong Kong’s 1997 handover to China — on public health grounds, although most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. Chief Executive Carrie Lam refused to say whether such protests would be categorically banned by the national security law (NSL) passed a year ago. But since the law has been used as a pretext to silence critics of the government’s authority, activists worry that any mass protests would trigger arrests and punishment under the NSL, since the protests, by their nature, are criticisms.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Timeline - the Impact of the National Security Law on Hong Kong One Year On

(Reuters) - Here is a timeline of developments since China imposed national security legislation in Hong Kong a year ago, making anything Beijing regards as subversion, secession, terrorism or colluding with foreign forces punishable by up to life in prison. June 30: Beijing's national security law for Hong Kong takes...
Worldwhtc.com

Canada’s Hong Kong diaspora helps new arrivals with jobs, housing, psychotherapy

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Hong Kongers in Canada are banding together to help the latest wave of immigrants fleeing Beijing’s tightening grip on their city. Networks across the country, some descended from groups set up after China’s crackdown on Tiananmen Square protesters in 1989, are offering new arrivals everything from jobs and accommodation to legal and mental health services and even car rides to the grocery store.

