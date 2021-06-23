Cancel
Microsoft Partners with Phillips, Asus, Acer for 'Designed for Xbox' Gaming Monitors

By Michelle Ehrhardt
You don’t need a “Designed for Xbox” badge to find the best gaming monitor for your new console, but if you don’t know your way around tech and just want to get the most out of your new $500 console, it might help. If so, you’re in luck, because Microsoft is adding three HDMI 2.1 gaming monitors to its “Designed for Xbox” program, which puts Xbox branding on the packaging for certain devices that are supposed to take full advantage of the system’s capabilities.

