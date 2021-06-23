Cancel
Celebrities

Olivia Rodrigo's Elite Graduating Class: More Stars Who Scored Hot 100 No. 1s by Age 18

By Katie Atkinson, Keith Caulfield
Billboard
 12 days ago

In honor of Olivia Rodrigo's graduation day, the Pop Shop Podcast is looking at other pop stars who scored one (or two!) Hot 100 No. 1s by the time they were 18. Olivia Rodrigo let fans know over the weekend that she's officially a high school graduate -- which shines a light on just how much the singer/songwriter has accomplished at such a young age, including two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100: "Drivers License" and "Good 4 U." And she's hardly alone in that youthful success.

www.billboard.com
State
California State
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Donny Osmond
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Brenda Lee
Celebrities thebrag.com

Olivia Rodrigo accused of "ripping off" Pom Pom Squad

Olivia Rodrigo has been accused of ripping off Brooklyn four-piece indie rock act Pom Pom Squad. A viral TikTok has compared the music and promotional rollout of Olivia Rodrigo’s debut record, Sour, to the work of Pom Pom Squad. In a series of tweets, musician Honey Cutt the similarities presented in the since-deleted TikTok video.
Celebrities mix929.com

Olivia Rodrigo celebrates graduating from high school

While she may play student Nini Salazar in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Olivia Rodrigo is officially a high school graduate. The singer celebrated collecting her diploma over the weekend. Taking to Instagram on Saturday to share Polaroid-style photos of herself wearing a cap and gown, the “Drivers...
UEFA Billboard

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U' Extends U.K. Chart Reign

Olivia Rodrigo's “Good 4 U” (Geffen) enters a fourth consecutive week at No. 1 in the U.K., and by doing so, becomes the longest-reigning rock-influenced No. 1 single for 18 years. The teenage U.S. phenom clocks up 9.8 million U.K. streams during the chart week, and bags more than double...
Music NME

Brie Larson shares acoustic cover of Olivia Rodrigo's 'jealousy, jealousy'

Marvel star Brie Larson has delivered a short cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s track ‘jealousy, jealousy’ on social media. Performing the song on guitar, the actress played the first verse and chorus, thanking Rodrigo “for giving the world your words”. It’s the latest in a number of covers Larson has posted on social media in the past year, following on from renditions of Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Rosé tracks.
Music studybreaks.com

The Olivia Rodrigo Hate Train

If there is one thing that has stayed constant throughout history, from the Salem Witch Trials to the modern popularity of “Twilight,” it is society’s general hatred for young women. Many girls are mocked for their interests, their appearances and their hobbies. Take that young woman and put her in the public eye and you create a whole new monster. Some of the most hated public figures are either actors or musicians (or they’re otherwise involved in the industry), so imagine being a woman in both categories — like Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande or Olivia Rodrigo. The first two celebrities are arguably household names, but you might be thinking: Who is Olivia Rodrigo? And why do we hate young women?
Music nevadasagebrush.com

Olivia Rodrigo's Debut Album: SOUR or Sweet?

For everyone that’s been searching for a new album full of real-life, relatable songs, you’ve come to the right place. Olivia Rodrigo, 18-year-old Disney star, brings a whole new level to pop culture with her recent album debut. “Sour” has been anticipated by Rodrigo fans for quite some time now; the real question lingering is whether or not it lived up to the hype.
Music TODAY.com

Olivia Rodrigo joins 'Hot Ones' to talk '90s music, inspiration

Olivia Rodrigo may have been born in 2003, but she’s a '90s kid at heart. Her chart-topping debut album "Sour" was partly inspired by the decade, along with influences from Taylor Swift and Lorde. “I'm really inspired by vintage things. I’m obsessed with the '90s and '90s music and '90s...
Music officialcharts.com

Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR claims most consecutive weeks at Irish Number 1 for a female artist album in five years

Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR is Number 1 on the Official Irish Albums Chart for a fifth week, the longest consecutive reign in over five years for a female artist album. The 18-year-old rising star’s debut album outperformed the rest of the Top 5 combined to lead the Top 50 for another seven days. The last album by a female solo artist to spend more successive weeks at Number 1 was Adele’s 25, which enjoyed a six-week stint on top across March and April 2016.
Celebrities femalefirst.co.uk

Olivia Rodrigo set to stream prom-themed concert film

Chart-topping singer Olivia Rodrigo is set to stream a concert film on her YouTube channel. Olivia Rodrigo plans to stream a prom-themed concert film on YouTube. The 18-year-old singer released her critically acclaimed debut album, 'Sour', last month, and she's now announced that 'Sour Prom' will stream on her YouTube channel on June 29.
Music NME

STAYC's Sumin drops powerful cover of Olivia Rodrigo's 'good 4 u'

Sumin of rookie girl group STAYC has released her cover of Olivia Rodrigo‘s Hot 100 chart-topping hit ‘good 4 u’. For her rendition, Sumin mostly stays true to the original and largely retains the song’s pop rock sound. However, the singer also makes the most of the cover, using it to showcase her vocal ability.
Movies Inside the Magic

Disney Channel's Olivia Rodrigo Spotted In Disneyland

Growing up on Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark and now playing Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Olivia Rodrigo is very well-known within the Disney community. And recently, the Disney Channel star visited Disneyland Resort and met with some of her fans within the theme...
Celebrities New Haven Register

RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Rebounds to Number One

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour rebounded to Number One in its fifth week on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with 9,900 sales, 23,300 song downloads, and 119.6 million streams. Sour arrived at Number One in May with the biggest debut week of 2021. It was subsequently displaced by Taylor Swift’s Evermore — an oldie which climbed to Number One thanks to a well-timed vinyl release — Lil Durk and Lil Baby’s joint project The Voice of the Heroes, and Polo G’s Hall of Fame. As Sour returned to Number One, Rodrigo also enjoyed the top song in the country; “Good 4 U” has ruled the RS 100 for five consecutive weeks.
Celebrities Frankfort Times

Olivia Rodrigo feels 'a lot happier'

Olivia Rodrigo is feeling "a lot happier" than when she wrote her debut album. The 18-year-old singer released her 'Sour' album last month, and Olivia admits she's already in a better frame of mind than when she wrote the record.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Sour Prom: Olivia Rodrigo sends fans into frenzy with coming-of-age concert film

Sour Prom, a concert film by Olivia Rodrigo, debuted last night in a livestream.The film features songs from Rodrigo’s recent hit album Sour being performed in the back of a limousine, on the dancefloor of a prom, in a darkroom and on an American football field.You can watch Sour Prom in full here. The film lasts for 28 minutes, and has already accumulated nearly 2.5 million views on YouTube at the time of writing, just hours after its release.Reaction to the video has been effusive, with fans sharing praise on social media.“Olivia Rodrigo delivered on vocals and visuals,” wrote...