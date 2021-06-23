Olivia Rodrigo's Elite Graduating Class: More Stars Who Scored Hot 100 No. 1s by Age 18
In honor of Olivia Rodrigo's graduation day, the Pop Shop Podcast is looking at other pop stars who scored one (or two!) Hot 100 No. 1s by the time they were 18. Olivia Rodrigo let fans know over the weekend that she's officially a high school graduate -- which shines a light on just how much the singer/songwriter has accomplished at such a young age, including two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100: "Drivers License" and "Good 4 U." And she's hardly alone in that youthful success.www.billboard.com