If you lost a job and were out of work in 2021, you are likely eligible for free or nearly free health insurance for the rest of the year, regardless of income. The assistance, which is for anyone in a household where someone collected or was approved to collect at least one week of unemployment benefits at any point in 2021, helps to buy plans on government-run Affordable Care Act marketplaces, also known as Obamacare. Not only are zero-premium plans available, but those who enroll can also save money on out-of-pocket expenses such as deductibles and copays.