Celebrating A Glorious Tulip Tree

By Doug Pifer
spiritofjefferson.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor about a century a magnificent tulip tree has stood in our front yard. It has withstood the weather, shaded the house, and maintained its characteristic shape. Its columnar trunk is straight, its open crown forks into a domelike top. The side branches arch gracefully downwards from the main trunk and then sweep upwards at the tips. Each spring, lovely blossoms appear that resemble green and orange tulips. These mature into candle-like cones of seeds that disperse during the winter, helicoptering to the ground and twinkling in the sun.

www.spiritofjefferson.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

Community Policy