Celebrating A Glorious Tulip Tree

There’s something about the warmer months that makes me crave cozy sunroom design. There just something so romantic about having a tucked-away seating area to host guests when the sunsets. Or having a morning coffee before the sun has warmed up the outdoors yet! Today’s amazing interior is the getaway home of Alex Bates founder of Flint & Kent and Bloomist who also designed the space. Located on Fire Island this space is the perfect hideaway from the hustle and bustle of New York City. Fire Island is on the southern shore of Long Island. Just over a one-hour drive and quick boat ride, this space is easy to get to and incredibly serene. Since everyone arrives by boat there are few cars and everyone bikes or walks around town.