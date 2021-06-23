Cancel
Jefferson County, WV

State purchases water, sewer lines from Rockwool

By Tim Cook
spiritofjefferson.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRANSON – The State of West Virginia recently made good on its promise to fund the water and sewer lines servicing Rockwool’s new facility in Ranson. This month, the state purchased a sewer line that Rockwool paid $7 million to have constructed. And seven months ago, state officials approved a loan for the West Virginia Economic Development Authority to buy a water extension line and a water storage tower that Rockwool paid $5.5 million to have built to serve the same mineral wool insulation factory.

