State purchases water, sewer lines from Rockwool
RANSON – The State of West Virginia recently made good on its promise to fund the water and sewer lines servicing Rockwool's new facility in Ranson. This month, the state purchased a sewer line that Rockwool paid $7 million to have constructed. And seven months ago, state officials approved a loan for the West Virginia Economic Development Authority to buy a water extension line and a water storage tower that Rockwool paid $5.5 million to have built to serve the same mineral wool insulation factory.