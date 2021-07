With over 300 million COVID-19 shots administered and scenes from full capacity dining, oversold airplanes and a packed Madison Square Garden, the United States feels a lot more normal. Stores have replaced “mask required” to “mask optional if you are vaccinated.” Even the Biden administration signaled a return to pre-pandemic life with the announcement of a large outdoor Fourth of July celebration, even though they simultaneously acknowledged that they would miss their target of vaccinating 70 percent of the country by the same date. As desperate as many of us are to delete the last 18 months, we are doomed to repeat our failures if we do not act with humility and haste in five critical areas.