Shepherdstown, WV

“The Bridge across the Potomac, at Shepherdstown, has just been completed”

By Doug Perks
spiritofjefferson.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Harpers Ferry could have a bridge across the Potomac River, so could Shepherdstown. A group of Shepherdstown businessmen formed the Virginia and Maryland Bridge Company and on January 17th, 1848, it was incorporated by the Commonwealth of Virginia. The company was authorized to “construct a toll bridge across the Potomac river” at Shepherdstown and to fund the construction cost was authorized to sell $15,000 of capital stock. As a sign of its commitment to the project, the Commonwealth agreed to add an additional $10,000 bringing the total to $25,000. The new corporation would be managed by a board of directors consisting of five men elected by the stockholders and two directors selected by Virginia’s Governor. At its organizational meeting, stockholders elected attorneys Edmund Jennings Lee to be the company’s president and John M. Jewett to serve as its secretary. Merchant John H. McEndree was elected to the post of treasurer, and Ehud Turner and William Shortt were named directors representing the stockholders. Virginia Governor John Buchanan Floyd tapped Thomas Hammond and Willoughby Lane Webb to represent the Commonwealth on the company’s board of directors. The company was required to meet annually each January to report to its stockholders and to hold elections for officers and directors. Directors were self-perpetuating, and officers could serve more than one term.

