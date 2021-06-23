Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Hong Kong's first trial under national security law starts without jury

BBC
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong's first trial under its harsh national security law began on Wednesday in a trial without a jury. Tong Ying-kit faces life in jail but has pleaded not guilty to inciting secession and terrorism, as well as a charge of dangerous driving. He is accused of riding a motorbike...

www.bbc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Police#National Security#Liberate Hong Kong#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
News Break
Terrorism
Country
China
Related
Politicsriverbender.com

Hong Kong's No. 2 official says security law allows freedoms

HONG KONG (AP) — Marking the anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese control, a top city official defended the national security law imposed by Beijing and said Thursday it would be used further in the coming year to ensure stability. Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee said the law...
Politicskfgo.com

Hong Kong court grants bail to activist charged under security law -media

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s High Court on Tuesday approved bail for a pro-democracy activist who is among 47 charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under a sweeping national security law Beijing imposed on its freest city last year, the city’s public broadcaster RTHK reported. Owen Chow, 24, who...
Foreign Policybuffalonynews.net

'Monitoring chilling impact of security law on Hong Kong'

Geneva [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has said that the United Nations is closely monitoring the impact that National Security Law had on the civic and democratic space of Hong Kong. Addressing the 47th session of the Human Rights Council, Bachelet said, "We...
Public Safetytheedgemarkets.com

Hong Kong security force warns against mourning police attacker

HONG KONG (July 4): Hong Kong's national security police took over the investigation into the stabbing of a policeman and cautioned citizens from mourning the attacker's death, calling the incident a domestic terrorist attack on the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule. The National Security...
PoliticsGwinnett Daily Post

One year after Hong Kong's national security law, residents feel Beijing's tightening grip

It was approaching midnight on June 30, 2020, when news broke that Beijing had promulgated a national security law in Hong Kong, effective immediately. Since China's rubber-stamp parliament revealed its plans for such legislation the month before, Hong Kongers had been nervously awaiting the details of a law that would reshape their legal, political and media landscape.
Law Enforcement104.1 WIKY

Hong Kong police arrest Apple Daily columnist under security law

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong police arrested on Wednesday a columnist for pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on suspicion of conspiring to collude with a foreign country or foreign forces, in another hit to the besieged newspaper. The latest arrest came after police froze assets of companies linked to the newspaper...
Law EnforcementUS News and World Report

In One Year, Hong Kong Arrests 117 People Under New Security Law

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong authorities have arrested 117 people under a national security law imposed one year ago, charging more than 60, mostly democratic politicians, activists, journalists and students. On June 30, 2020, Beijing imposed the security law in Hong Kong following months of often-violent pro-democracy protests, effectively...
WorldPosted by
AFP

'Unstoppable storm': rights take back seat under Hong Kong security law

China's national security law for Hong Kong has shaken the city's legal foundations in the year since it was imposed, lawyers say, with court decisions and sweeping new powers for prosecution fuelling concerns about rights and the rule of law. They alleged that Hong Kong courts now only "paid lip service" to rights when national security rules came up against longstanding protections in the city's own legal system.
MilitaryPosted by
CNN

CNN traces Taiwan's military past as Beijing warns island to 'prepare for war'

As Beijing steps up its military propaganda and warns Taiwan to “prepare for war,” experts say the bigger threat to the island and western democracies is the large-scale cyberattacks that could potentially paralyze physical infrastructure and business simultaneously. CNN’s Will Ripley visits old military installations in Kinmen, Taiwan, and speaks with people in Taipei to investigate the terrifying scenario of a potential global cyberwar.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Hong Kong protester who crashed motorcycle into police pleads not guilty in first security law trial

The first person to stand trial under Hong Kong’s national security law pleaded not guilty to charges of terrorism and inciting secession as his trial began on Wednesday. Tong Ying-kit was arrested on 1 July last year, just a day after the controversial national security law  came into effect.Mr Tong, 24, was accused of driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers during protests while bearing a flag with the slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times.”The slogan is now deemed illegal under the security law, with the city government saying last year that it suggests separatism...
Worldnewsbrig.com

Hong Kong security law ‘a human rights emergency’

HONG KONG -Amnesty International said on Wednesday that Hong Kong authorities have used a new national security law to target dissent and justify “censorship, harassment, arrests and prosecutions that violate human rights” in the year since it was implemented. Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in June last year...
ChinaWashington Post

One year on, here’s how China’s national security law has changed Hong Kong

In the past month, under mounting government pressure, Hong Kong’s Apple Daily closed — eliminating the city’s most influential pro-democracy newspaper. China banned two annual democratic traditions — the June 4 vigil to commemorate the Tiananmen Massacre and the July 1 march commemorating Hong Kong’s 1997 handover to China — on public health grounds, although most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. Chief Executive Carrie Lam refused to say whether such protests would be categorically banned by the national security law (NSL) passed a year ago. But since the law has been used as a pretext to silence critics of the government’s authority, activists worry that any mass protests would trigger arrests and punishment under the NSL, since the protests, by their nature, are criticisms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy