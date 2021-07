Last season, per Sports Info Solutions, NFL quarterbacks attempts 18.983 passes, and of those passes, 7,998 went to targets in the slot. That 42.1% slot target rate throughout the league tells you everything you need to know about how teams see the importance of the slot receiver these days. No longer is the slot receiver an ancillary concern — in most offenses, they’re nearly as important as your best X-iso guy, and in a lot of cases, your best X-iso guy is asked to win from the slot, as well. It’s a slight uptick from, say, five years before, when in 2016, 40.2% of all passing attempts went to slot targets.