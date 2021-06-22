Cancel
Jenkins County, GA

Wayne Gaiser

Mr. Wayne Gaiser, 60, entered into rest Thursday, June 3, 2021, at University Hospital. Mr. Gaiser was a native of Homestead, Florida and was a longtime resident of both Burke and Jenkins County. He was retired from the Georgia Forestry Commission and was a member of the Georgia Forestry Commission Retirement Association. Mr. Gaiser was an avid fisherman and hunter, who loved being outdoors and spending time on the river. He was preceded in death by his father Gerald F. Gaiser.

