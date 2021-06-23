Former Broadmoor police chief charged with conflict of interest violations
Former Broadmoor Police Chief Michael Connolly is being charged with violating conflict of interest laws, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. The complaint alleges that Connolly violated conflict of interest laws when he was hired as police chief in 2019. At the time, Connolly was a member of the Broadmoor Police Commission, a group of elected commissioners responsible for selecting and appointing the chief of police.www.smdailyjournal.com