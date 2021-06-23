Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

As Kings Mountain casino approaches opening, a quarter of employees hired are Catawba

By Tobie Nell Perkins, The Herald (Rock Hill, S.C.)
tribuneledgernews.com
 14 days ago

Jun. 22—KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Jason Harris, assistant Chief of the Catawba Indian Nation, grew up in Kings Mountain, N.C. When he was growing up there, the Catawba aboriginal lands were unoccupied and not part of the original Catawba Indian Land Trust, which established the Catawbas reservation in Rock Hill, S.C. But historians say the Catawbas once occupied most of the Piedmont area of the Carolinas, which includes Kings Mountain.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Kings Mountain#Fifth Year#The Catawba Indian Nation#Catawba Indian Land Trust#Catawbas#The Catawba Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Housing
Related
Kings Mountain, NCNWI.com

Temporary Catawba casino opens in North Carolina

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — The South Carolina-based Catawba Indian Nation has opened a preliminary, temporary version of its proposed casino just across the border in North Carolina. Tribal leaders were joined by local and state government officials Thursday for a ribbon-cutting at the modular facility containing 500 slot machines...
Gamblingredlakenationnews.com

Catawba Nation set for debut of long-awaited casino

The Catawba Nation is finally opening the first phase of its long-awaited casino in North Carolina. The Catawba Two Kings Casino is located in Kings Mountain. The pre-launch facility features 500 slot machines and will employ 250 people. At the opening on Thursday, Chief Bill Harris is set to be...
GamblingShelby Star

What to know before you go: First phase of Kings Mountain casino opens July 1

Gamblers will get their first chance at chasing luck when the Catawba Two Kings Casino opens its doors for the first time at noon Thursday. The casino will initially offer 500 slot machines in its first building, which owners say will be a modest start for what's to come as the rest of the resort area remains under construction. The casino will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and offer food and drinks for sale.
Accidentsnewsbrig.com

Family involved in North Carolina tubing accident identified

North Carolina officials identified the extended family involved in a tubing accident that killed three people on Wednesday, as the search continues for two missing people — including a 7-year-old girl. Nine relatives were tubing on the Dan River in Eden, near the Virginia border, but several of the tubes...
Kings Mountain, NCGaston Gazette

Kings Mountain elections officially moved to March

A law approved Monday will officially move this year's election for seats on Kings Mountain City Council from November to March. The local council voted to move the elections in May, but it was made official by the passing of Senate Bill 722 on Monday. The pandemic delayed the gathering...
Lenoir County, NCneusenews.com

North Lenoir Graduate is North Carolina FFA State President

The North Carolina FFA Association has announced the 2021-2022 North Carolina FFA Officer Team. North Lenoir’s Elizabeth Espino was chosen as the State President. “I’m excited, and honored to be serving as North Carolina State FFA president for 2021-2022,” said Espino. Espino is the 18-year-old daughter of Jessica Real Romero...
Kings Mountain, NCPosted by
WFAE

Temporary Catawba Casino Opens In Kings Mountain, North Carolina

KINGS MOUNTAIN — The South Carolina-based Catawba Indian Nation has opened a preliminary, temporary version of its proposed casino just across the border in North Carolina. Tribal leaders were joined by local and state government officials Thursday for a ribbon-cutting at the modular facility containing 500 slot machines just off Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain, about 35 miles west of Charlotte. It's a key step in ultimately creating the $273 million Catawba Two Kings Casino with plans for 2,600 permanent jobs and revenues for the tribe.
GamblingKenosha News.com

Temporary Catawba casino opens in North Carolina

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — The South Carolina-based Catawba Indian Nation has opened a preliminary, temporary version of its proposed casino just across the border in North Carolina. Tribal leaders were joined by local and state government officials Thursday for a ribbon-cutting at the modular facility containing 500 slot machines...

Comments / 0

Community Policy