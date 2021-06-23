Cancel
WWE

AEW Dark results: Grayson vs. Serpentico, Pillman Jr. vs. Bronson

f4wonline.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily’s Place was once again the host for a Tuesday night of wrestling action with a ten match card featuring Best Friends and Lance Archer in action. Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts) defeated Rex Lawless. Roberts sat in on commentary. Lawless certainly tried to get some shots in on Archer,...

WWEf4wonline.com

AEW Dynamite live results: Omega vs. Jungle Boy World title match

Kenny Omega defends the AEW World Championship against Jungle Boy on tonight's Saturday Night Dynamite. Jungle Boy won a Casino Battle Royale on the May 30 Double or Nothing PPV to earn the title match. Omega has held the World title since defeating Jon Moxley for the belt at Winter is Coming in December 2020.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Dark Results: Brian Cage, Lance Archer And Diamante In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Wheeler Yuta Debuts, Eddie Kingston, Riho In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

6/25 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Omega vs. Jungle Boy for AEW Title, Hangman vs. Hobbs, Bear Bronson vs. All Ego, Statlander vs. Bunny

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -Ross introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd. They cut to a clip from earlier in the day of Alex Marvez saying he was standing by to interview Sammy Guevera. Sammy miraculously then appeared behind him at that very moment and Marvez acted surprised (“Speaking of the devil!”) Shawn Spears, hiding behind a semi, bashed Guevara with a chair. Ross said Guevara is wrestling MJF next Wednesday, if Guevara is able.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Brian Pillman Jr. Celebrates One Year With AEW, Abadon/Carlie Bravo Photo

Brian Pillman Jr. took to Twitter today, reflecting on the fact that he’s been with AEW for one year now. He said,. “From my first AEW match against Shawn Spears to my most recent against Miro! Today marks 1 year of wrestling for the greatest company in the world, 1 year of getting my ass kicked by the best the world has to offer! These men have molded me into the performer I am today!!! In this past year I moved to Jacksonville, adopted 2 dogs, bought my first car, shared my life story with the Dark Side of the Ring and made a lifelong friend and tag partner in @griffgarrison1! I am very blessed to continue lead this life that many would dream of having…I owe a lot to QT and Cody for opening the doors of their school to me during the pandemic, to Tony Khan for believing in me and my creativity, and of course all of the veterans and agents in the back who taught me everything I know about this wonderful sport!!!”
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Brian Pillman Jr Praises AEW For Helping Wrestlers Succeed

Brian Pillman Jr spoke in an interview with Fightful about AEW allowing talent to be creative and helping them succeed. Here are the highlights:. “Yeah, she just fell into our pockets. It’s like someone dropped a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. Just landed right in the locker room. We order these jackets. It takes months to make a real custom leather varsity, high school jacket. So, I ordered them several months ago. The guy’s like, ‘Oh, we got the fabric and everything’s coming in. They’re gonna be ready this week,’ when we’re in Florida taping. Like, that taping she showed up for extra work. It might have been her second week.”
WWEf4wonline.com

AEW Dynamite live results: MJF vs. Sammy Guevara

MJF and Sammy Guevara will square off in what has been advertised as the main event for tonight's AEW Dynamite. MJF's The Pinnacle faction has been feuding with The Inner Circle for months. When MJF was a member of The Inner Circle, there was tension teased between Guevara and MJF the entire time.
WWEPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Jimmy Uso and who is his wife?

JIMMY and his twin brother Jay Uso form the WWE tag team The Usos on the Smackdown brand. The twins are the sons of former WWE superstar and Hall of Famer Rikishi. Jonathan Fatu, best known by his in-ring name Jimmy Uso, is one-half of the WWE tag team The Usos.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Lita Discusses Lights Out Match Between Britt Baker & Thunder Rosa In AEW

Lita talked about the Lights Out Match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa in AEW while Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. “It was great that they got that spotlight. You just need a moment that brings you up from a wrestler people have heard about to just knock your socks off. I think Thunder Rosa won the match but it was one of those that’s like, it doesn’t matter. They tore the house down. And also, there’s no counterpoint. That was an awesome match. I mean I saw the bag come out, and I was like, ‘Man, I’m sure there are thumbtacks in there’. They fully went for it. Not for a gender or for an amount of time in the business, they went for it and delivered. It was crazy.”
WWEComicBook

WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk Suffering From Dementia

WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk is reportedly suffering from dementia, according to a number of reports released this week as well as his personal Twitter account. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco stated during the latest episode of his Magnificent podcast that Funk is living in an assisted living facility in Amarillo, Texas, due to his condition.
WWE411mania.com

Lovell’s AEW Dark Review 6.22.21

Hey everyone! It’s Tuesday. You know what that means. As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s daughters is still active. Please contribute and share if you can. Also, 411’s Steve Cook put together a great piece on Larry’s top seven columns. You should read it. Let’s jump into this...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

AEW Dark Results for June 22nd 2021

Here are your results for this week’s edition of AEW Dark:. Archer performed his trademark AEW Dark move of jumping his competitor before the match. Archer, who didn’t even bother taking his shirt off, would make short work of Lawless. He dominated the match, before hitting his foe with the Blackout.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Ten Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark

Ten matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube. Tonight’s show will see Lance Archer return to the ring against Rex Lawless. FTW Champion Brian Cage will be in action against Chandler Hopkins, while The Varsity Blondes will be in singles action as Brian Pillman Jr. faces Bear Bronson, and Griff Garrison goes up against Marko Stunt.
WWEf4wonline.com

AEW Dark results: Frankie Kazarian vs. JD Drake, Sonny Kiss vs. Blade

It’s Tuesday, and you know what that means: 90+ minutes of AEW Dark. The arena was set up for fans, but featured the usual workers and stage hands around the ring as a crowd unlike Monday's Elevation. Ricky Starks joined Taz and Excalibur on commentary for the first few matches.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Sage Scott Comments On AEW Dark Appearance

On this week’s edition of AEW Dark, All Elite Wrestling fans witnessed a main event between The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth) and Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott. We here at eWrestling News recently reached out to Sage Scott for a comment on his main event match on AEW Dark.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

WWE 205 Live Results for 6/25/21 Jiro vs Daivari, Grey vs Grayson

Good evening Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for tonight's edition of WWE 205 Live!. Ariya kicks Jiro down before Jiro comes back with a pair of arm drags before Ariya locks in a side headlock that Jiro reverses before Ariya drops him with a shoulder block before Jiro slams Ariya and gets two off of a clutch before Ariya hits a neckbreaker off of the apron and locks in a sleeper once they're back inside. Jiro backs Ariya into the corner before Ariya kicks him and the two exchange strikes before Jiro hits a jawbreaker and an asai moonsault before hitting a diving senton for a deep two count before Daivari gets a near fall off of a spike DDT. Ariya then kicks Jiro from the apron before missing a frog splash and Jiro pins Ariya with his finisher for the win.

