WWE SmackDown Superstar Montez Ford reportedly underwent surgery this week. Ford took to Twitter this week and posted a photo from a hospital room, which you can see below. This came after WWE did an injury angle with he and Otis on the June 11 SmackDown episode. WWE issued a storyline injury update after that show, noting that Ford suffered a partial rib fracture and torn intercostal cartilage. Ford’s wife, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, then appeared on The Bump a few days later and noted that Ford was recovering from the broken rib at home, but he did not suffer any additional storyline injuries in the attack from Otis.