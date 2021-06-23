High Wind Warning issued for Boise Mountains, Upper Weiser River, West Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Upper Weiser River; West Central Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Gusts up to 60 mph. Blowing dust is likely with low visibilities. * WHERE...West Central Mountains, Boise Mountains and Upper Weiser River. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms are also possible.