High Wind Warning issued for Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 19:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Oregon Lower Treasure Valley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT /9 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Gusts up to 60 mph. Blowing dust is likely with low visibilities. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and south central and southwest Idaho. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT /9 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.