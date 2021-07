I have to say, one of these guys 100% deserves to be banned. The other two...things just didn't work out. So I am a massive Dallas Mavericks fan and whoever owns Shenaniganz in Rockwall is as well. Just like me, they like to hold a grudge. They have banned three former Dallas Mavericks from their restaurant. DeAndre Jordan, Rajon Rondo, and Lamar Odom. Each having their own history with the team.