The Supreme Court on Monday ruled unanimously against the National Collegiate Athletic Association in a closely watched antitrust dispute involving the compensation of student-athletes. The court held that the NCAA violated antitrust laws by conspiring to suppress some “education-related” benefits — such as scholarships for graduate degrees, the cost of tutoring and free computers — that schools might distribute to students. (Many recruited athletes already have their tuition waived and are given room and board and a few perks, and the schools wanted to draw the line there.)