Tezos price rebound from below the May 23 low, and the 2019 trend line has not generated any upside in July after abruptly stalling at $3.10. The break below the minor trend line from June 22 may signal further weakness moving forward or an evolution in the price structure to a range-bound scenario, between the May 23 low of $2.42 and $3.10. Either way, XTZ is off-limits for long-term investors until a daily close above $3.12.