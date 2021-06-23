Harpursville's Frayer makes history at Indy 500

Contributed by Amanda FrayerAmanda Frayer prepares for a pit stop during an IndyCar practice in this file photo. Working on the pit crew of driver Simona De Silvestro, the Harpursville native became a part of the first mostly-female team to compete in the Indianapolis 500.

Not many people get to be a part of sports history. Even fewer do so in a sport that they have little familiarity with.

It’s a claim that Harpursville native Amanda Frayer will be able to make for the rest of her life.

Her contribution to sports history? On Sunday, May 30, she became a part of the first team consisting of primarily women to compete in the Indianapolis 500.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Frayer’s journey from the Southern Tier to the pinnacle of auto racing is how little attachment she had to racing sports growing up.

“My parents would watch NASCAR and stuff growing up but it wasn’t anything that piqued my interest,” Frayer said. “Watching a car go in circles wasn’t my thing.”

So how did the 26-year-old end up as an outside rear tire changer on one of the 33 cars competing in the 2021 Indy 500?

After attending SUNY Broome, where she played field hockey and basketball, Frayer moved to North Carolina in 2019. One day, she received a phone call from a friend’s father who works for racing powerhouse Team Penske.

One of the groups that Penske is affiliated with is Paretta Autosport. CEO/Team Principal Beth Paretta was looking to take a mostly-female team with her and her driver Simona De Silvestro to Indianapolis and was seeking candidates to try out for the pit crew. Frayer’s friend’s father knew of her sports background and asked if she was interested.

“He was like, ‘I think you’d be really good at it. Do you want to give it a try?’ And I was like, ‘For sure, yeah.’ I’m a person who will take any kind of opportunity that comes my way because, you know, life is short,” Frayer said. “So he said, ‘Great, can you be here tomorrow at 8 a.m. for an evaluation?’ I was like, ‘Oh gosh, yeah sure.’”

After passing that initial evaluation, Frayer became one of nine women trying out for six spots on the Paretta pit crew. Beginning in February, she and the other women spent more than two months training and practicing at the Penske shop in Mooresville, N.C., at 5 a.m. for an hour a day, four days a week.

The early hours were done in an effort to accommodate everybody’s day jobs. Four times a week, Frayer had to wake up at 3:30 a.m., drive 45 minutes to the shop, and train for an hour before she even started her day job.

Waking up at an ungodly hour to learn a high-stress job starting essentially from zero would be enough to test anyone’s meddle. But according to Frayer, the training simply presented another challenge for her to overcome.

“I really do miss playing sports and all that, so this was really exciting to me and I was going to try to do my best to do very well at it,” she said. “Every millisecond counts in racing. There are certain ways that you pick the tire up and hold the gun that impact how fast you can change it. Learning all those technicalities is really tricky but really exciting and fun.”

Frayer added that there is a big difference between the pressure you feel competing in sports like field hockey and basketball as opposed to the kind of pressure that comes with being on a pit crew.

“Field hockey and basketball, you handle the ball a lot more, you’re a lot more involved. With racing, we’re part of the race for just a split second at a time,” she explained.

Eventually, Frayer made the cut, becoming one of four women on the six-person pit crew who would go “over the wall” during the race. It wasn’t just Paretta’s pit crew that was making history, either. It was the entire team.

In addition to Paretta and De Silvestro being the first all-female owner-driver pairing to compete in the Indy 500, two of the team’s spotters and engineers were also women, as is the entire Paretta front office.

The fact that they were making history wasn’t something that was lost on Frayer and her teammates. But for them, the thing that was first and foremost in their minds was that they had a job to do.

When asked if being a part of something unique was a talking point amongst her teammates, Frayer said, “It was but it didn’t feel like we were. It was mainly the fact that we were doing our jobs. We were going to practice. We were trying to get good. We were working on the cars, working on pit lane. We were just like everybody else. Just going to work.”

On the last Sunday of May, that workplace happened to be Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Even though she never had much of an interest in auto racing before joining Paretta, Frayer said that seeing the most famous venue in racing for the first time was something she’ll always remember.

“Being a part of [auto racing], I have gained such a newfound respect for it because I did not realize how much goes into it,” she said. “When we first went to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway it was back in April for the open test and it was pretty empty. It was really, really cool to go to the top of the pagoda where you could see the whole track which is two-and-a-half miles long. It’s a huge, huge arena. It was really cool to go up there and see that.”

Once the race began, Frayer and her teammates had to wait patiently for De Silvestro to come in for her first stop. Even after all of the training they went through — a process that saw them lower their stop times by nearly 15 seconds — the nerves were certainly present before the crucial first stop.

“If you shoot a basketball and you miss, well, you’ll probably get another chance in ten seconds, to shoot a basket,” Frayer explained. “With racing, if you change a tire and you put a nut on wrong… that car’s gonna go out and it’s probably going to crash and you don’t get a second chance. I think that was just really cool, how good you have to be every second at a time.”

But when the moment arrived, that training kicked in.

“People from the other teams were like, ‘You’ve just gotta get through that one stop, that first stop, if you’re going to make a mistake, this is where you want to make it because you can make up for it.’ The car came in and our team had like a five-second pit stop and the car left and I think a lot of people were surprised. We were definitely prepared. It was just like practice so there were no surprises,” Frayer said.

Unfortunately, De Silvestro’s rear brakes locked up during an attempted pit stop with 30 laps to go. Her vehicle spun and had to be wheeled away, resulting in the Paretta team finishing 31st.

Despite the disappointing result, Frayer and the Paretta team walked away from the Indy 500 able to say they did something at that historic event that had never been done before.

As for her future in auto racing, Frayer said that there is nothing imminent on the horizon. For now, she’s content with her jobs as a dog groomer and restaurant server in Concord, N.C. But she wouldn’t say no to another opportunity to work on a pit crew again.

“I would like to do a full season or two,” Frayer said. “I think it would be a great opportunity for myself. I really love grooming dogs; I can see myself doing that for a long time. But the door’s open. You never know what else could pop up.”

Whether or not she ever sets foot on a racetrack again, Frayer can confidently say that she made a mark on the sport that will last for years to come.

“There are very few things I feel like in the world that you can say you’re the first to do something,” she said. “To be part of a team that’s the first of something, that’s really cool. That’s going to be history.”