Gold looks to retest Tuesday’s high at $1815 amid falling Treasury yields. June FOMC meeting’s minutes eyed for more clues on the policy outlook. Update: Gold trimmed a part of its intraday gains, albeit has managed to hold its neck above the $1,800 mark heading into the North American session. The XAU/USD built on its recent bounce from the $1,750 area, or the lowest level since mid-April and edged higher for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday. Concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continued weighing on investors' sentiment and extended some support to traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.