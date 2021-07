Since the last time yours truly penned a game thread/recap, the roller coaster that is the Minnesota Twins has reached Everest-like heights and Hades-esque lows. Indeed, Byron Buxton returned and in the span of 60 hours had crushed a homer and a double, legged out a pair of infield singles, and looked for all the world as if he was about to lead the Twins on a 40-game winning streak en route to an MVP and, very likely, a World Series Championship.