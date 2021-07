Ordinal prospect rankings do baseball fans a disservice in a couple of ways. First, they create the illusion of parity where none really exists. Every franchise has a no. 1 prospect, but anyone whose understanding of baseball extends beyond “Why don’t the Yankees trade Giancarlo Stanton for draft picks?” knows that not all no. 1 prospects are created equal. Second, these rankings lend themselves to artificial heuristic flattening, or the thinking that the difference between the no. 1 and no. 2 prospects in baseball—or even no. 10—shouldn’t be that big.