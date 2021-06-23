Cancel
Pirates beat skidding White Sox, 6-3

By Associated Press
670 The Score
670 The Score
 14 days ago

Pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez’s two-run single highlighted a four-run rally in the seventh inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Chicago White Sox, 6-3, on Tuesday night.

