Pirates beat skidding White Sox, 6-3

MINNEAPOLIS — The White Sox lost 8-5 to the last-place Twins, and maybe much worse, lost catcher Yasmani Grandal with a strained left calf Monday. Grandal had missed the last 2½ games with tightness in his left calf but returned Monday. In the sixth inning, he spun out of the batter’s box after checking his swing. He hobbled away and went down, lying face down on the grass for several moments before getting up and being helped off the field. Grandal did not put any weight on his left foot and was on crutches after the game.