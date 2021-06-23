Cancel
Interior Department to investigate Indigenous boarding schools, burial grounds

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Tuesday announced the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, which aims to investigate federal boarding schools used to assimilate Indigenous children. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday an initiative to review the history of federal boarding schools that forced cultural assimilation of Indigenous children.

Haaland announced the launch of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative to investigate the schools along with a memo directing the department to place an emphasis on identifying cemeteries and burial sites related to the schools.

"The Interior Department will address the inter-generational impact of Indian boarding schools to shed light on the unspoken traumas of the past, no matter how hard it will be," said Haaland.

The schools were established under the 1819 Civilization Fund Act as part of a campaign by the federal government to assimilate Native American Children into White American society by separating them from their families.

The announcement comes after the remains of 215 children buried at a similar boarding school in Canada were uncovered last month.

The Interior Department said the goal of the Federal Boarding School Initiative will be to identify boarding school facilities and sites, the location of known and possible student burial sites and the identities and Tribal affiliations of students buried at those sites.

"I know that this process will be long and difficult. I know that this process will be painful. It won't undo the heartbreak and loss we feel," said Haaland. "But only by acknowledging the past can we work toward a future that we're all proud to embrace."

Bryan Newland, principal deputy assistant secretary for Indian affairs, said the initiative is expected to be a multi-year effort and that the Interior Department will consult with tribal leaders on how to best utilize the information gathered.

"We must shed light on what happened at federal Boarding Schools," Newland said.

Related
Nevada StateMiddletown Press

Nevada Indigenous boarding school may be part of US review

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Indian Commission has been collecting information on the history of the former Stewart Indian School in Carson City after U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced she’s launching an inquiry into the the federal government’s boarding school program for Native American children. Stacey Montooth, director...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Investigation to probe painful history of Native American boarding schools

TRAVERSE CITY — A federal initiative to investigate the shuttered sites of government-funded Native American boarding schools has elicited both support and skepticism from tribal leaders and elders in Michigan. The U.S. Department of the Interior will “uncover the truth about the loss of human life and the lasting consequences”...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Alaska delegation commends federal probe of Indigenous boarding schools

Alaska’s three members of Congress are supporting a federal investigation of America’s Indigenous boarding schools that separated children from their families and punished students for speaking tribal languages. The Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative will review Native American boarding schools that operated in the United States in the 19th and...
U.S. Politicswrangellsentinel.com

U.S. will investigate past oversight of Native boarding schools

The federal government will investigate its past oversight of Native American boarding schools and work to “uncover the truth about the loss of human life and the lasting consequences” of policies that over the decades forced hundreds of thousands of children from their families and communities, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced June 22.
Educationredlakenationnews.com

NCUIH Statement on Indigenous Residential and Boarding Schools

Washington, D.C. (June 25, 2021) – In Canada this past May, the discovery of 215 unmarked graves at Kamloops Indian Residential School brought past Indigenous traumas into the international spotlight. Yesterday, over 700 more unmarked graves were found on the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Canada.
Americaskcrw.com

Canada uncovers indigenous mass burial sites, prompts U.S. search for sites

The remains of hundreds of bodies, most of indigenous children, were discovered in Canada recently. They were found at the site of boarding schools run by the Catholic Church in the 19th and 20th centuries. It’s a horrific illustration of the country’s treatment of its indigenous population — a history the country is now trying to atone for. Hundreds of similar boarding schools also operated in the U.S. As a result, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced plans to investigate the Native American boarding schools here and in an effort to find potential mass burial sites.
U.S. Politicsknau.org

Interior Secretary Haaland Launches Inquiry Into Past Abuses At Native American Boarding Schools

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is launching an inquiry into her agency's past oversight of the federal government's boarding school program for Native American children. Haaland told tribal leaders from across the nation during a virtual address Tuesday that the investigation will focus on compiling and reviewing decades of records to better understand the loss of life at the schools while they were in operation. She says the process will be long and difficult and won't undo the legacy of pain that has resulted. The recent discovery of children’s remains buried at the site of what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school has magnified interest in that legacy both in Canada and the United States.
U.S. Politicsbrookingsradio.com

US official to address legacy of Indigenous boarding schools

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and other federal officials are expected to announce steps that the federal government plans to take to reconcile the legacy of boarding school policies on Indigenous families and communities. The recent discovery of children’s remains buried at the site of what was once Canada’s largest...
U.S. Politicspublicradiotulsa.org

Interior Secretary Haaland Announces New Effort To Review Federally Run Indian Boarding Schools

The first indigenous U.S. cabinet secretary said Tuesday her agency will take a close look at federal boarding schools the government forced Native children to attend. Speaking at the National Congress of American Indians Midyear Conference, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative will include compiling and analyzing the institutions' records to help figure out how many children died at them and what their ongoing effects on Native American communities are.
IndiaMinneapolis Star Tribune

Indian burial sites in Canada trigger grief here

First came the discovery of more than 200 unmarked graves at a burial site on a former Indian boarding school property in British Columbia. Then, just weeks later, came an even more appalling revelation: another 751 graves found at another former Indian school in Saskatchewan. The graves are reminders of...

