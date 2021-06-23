Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

The Navy is Becoming Unmanned (in a Good Way)

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 14 days ago

Kris Osborn

Security,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37GajM_0acZtr1E00

Recent innovations in unmanned vessels provides an opportunity for new strategies.

The Navy is Becoming Unmanned (in a Good Way)

Key Point: While the Navy is now exploring arming maritime drones with weapons, Small explained that the initial focus for the new larger surface drones will be autonomy, endurance, precision navigation and command and control.

The Navy is building two new large drone ships to coordinate synchronized attacks, perform command and control across fleets of Unmanned Surface Vessels and conduct high-risk maritime missions such as anti-submarine operations, mine countermeasures, surface warfare and forward-deployed surveillance.

The new vessels, now in early stages of conceptual development, are intended to perform both manned and unmanned operations while networked to a smaller fleet of multi-mission USVs, Capt. Pete Small, Program Manager, Unmanned Maritime Systems, Naval Sea Systems Command, told reporters at the Surface Naval Association Symposium.

“We are integrating Large USVs (LUSV) and Medium USVs (MUSV) into the architecture, as a large part of a future surface combatant force. We are developing a single integrated combat system shared across the entire combat portfolio,” Small said.

While the Navy is now exploring arming maritime drones with weapons, Small explained that the initial focus for the new larger surface drones will be autonomy, endurance, precision navigation and command and control.

Autonomy and human-led command and control systems form the basis of the Navy’s rapidly evolving, multi-year “Ghost Fleet” project to engineer a fleet of coordinated, interoperable surface drones able to share time-sensitive combat information in real time across the force. In development now for many years by the Office of Naval Research and Naval Sea Systems Command, Ghost Fleet is engineered to leverage the most advanced AI and machine-learning technologies available. The intent is to enable swarms of synchronized drones to capture, organize and disseminate key targeting and sensor data, such as the location of mines, submarines, surface vessels or incoming enemy attacks.

There are not yet hull designs under construction or specific configurations, but the Navy has begun a dialogue with industry to explore technical options and requirements for the new vessels. The service has released a formal RFI - request for information - to industry for the MUSV.

“Ghost Fleet” represents a Navy strategy to surveil, counter, overwhelm and attack enemies in a coordinated fashion - all while keeping sailors on host ships at safer distances.

In fact, Small explained that the emerging LUSV and MUSV drone boats are being designed specifically with Ghost Fleet in mind, as they are expected to draw upon and incorporate advances in autonomy.

“Ghost Fleet is helping us in a number of ways one of the big ways it is helping us is in the command and control communications arena. Integrating military-ready and military capable interoperable and command and control. All of that learning will go right into our medium and large USV programs -- and how we interact with medium and large USV and how we talk to them and command and control them,” Small told Warrior Maven.

The new ships will operate in tandem with the Navy’s now-in-development fleet of small boat USVs to include the Unmanned Influence Sweep Systems and the emerging Mine Countermeasures USV - among others.

Larger USVs, it would appear, could bring the promise of greater forward-deployed command and control, along with an increased ability to integrate a range of otherwise separated functions. For instance, it seems entirely plausible that a new LUSV could combine submarine hunting with mine-countermeasures, command and control and surface attack. As a forward positioned vessel, it could enable deeper draft manned ships to operate at safer standoff ranges. Also, by pushing the limits of technology, larger surface drones could potentially bring unprecedented amounts of endurance. Not only would they not need to constrain mission dwell time by a need to return human crews, but larger drones could potentially carry more fuel, supplies and ammunition.

Development of the new drones is woven into an existing Navy program called Unmanned Maritime Autonomy Architecture, a coordinated technology push to advance autonomy and create new interface control documents, Small said.

“In an autonomous vehicle you have different layers of autonomy. You need autonomy to turn the engine on and off, operate mechanical and electrical equipment and perform automated command and control,” he added.

In order to capitalize upon a built-in ability to house larger, more complex payloads, the new LUSV and MUSV are, by design, being engineered with a set of common standards and defined interfaces to accommodate new weapons, software and technologies as they emerge. The strategy, using interoperable protocol and hardware architecture, can not only reduce the hardware footprint but help create the technical infrastructure necessary for continued modernization.

“What i want to do in a program manager is be able to adapt and upgrade platforms to bring new technology to bear as it develops. This will prevent getting the sensors, payloads and platforms and that autonomy so intertwined -- so that when we do make those breakthroughs in machine learning and AI we will be able to incorporate it into a whole portfolio of platforms and systems,” Small said.

Widening the aperture for new and emerging payloads aligns with the Navy’s broader strategy with USVs which uses different payloads to sweep, hunt and destroy enemy mines. This concept, it seems clear, could also be applied more broadly to envision a large surface drone which not only performs countermine missions but also attacks submarines, networks with aerial drones, undersea systems, larger ships or even land-based combat assets.

“There can be a single software solution across all domains … ashore, afloat on the surface and undersea,” Small said.

Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army - Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has a Masters in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

This first appeared in Warrior Maven here .

Image : Flickr.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Command And Control#Program#Unmanned Maritime Systems#Lusv#Musv#Ai#Rfi#Ghost Fleet#Small
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Militaryworkboat.com

Austal USA delivers LCS 28 to the Navy

Austal USA delivered the future USS Savannah, the 14th Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS), to the U.S. Navy on June 25. The 421'x103.7' Savannah (LCS 28) is the seventh ship Austal has delivered to the Navy in less than two years. LCS is a fast, agile, focused-mission platform designed for...
MilitarySaipan Tribune

The Navy and submarines

The Mariana Islands, our collective home, is in an area of the Western Pacific that holds immense symbolic and geopolitical importance to some of the world’s most powerful countries. The Marianas chain is west of the International Dateline, north of the equator with Guam containing major sources of freshwater, plateaus used by the Air Force for ongoing flight operations, and the region’s largest natural harbor used by the Navy at Sumay village.
Miami, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

Miami native joins U.S. Navy for education opportunities

Lt(jg) Marcelo Norcini, a Miami native, joined the U.S. Navy for the education opportunities the military offers. “In high school, I was a swimmer on Miami Swimming,” Norcini said. “At the time, I wanted to graduate and swim for the Naval Academy. I knew I could get a good education there while continuing to do what I love.”
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

US Navy awards NGJ-MB LRIP contract

The US Navy (USN) has contracted Raytheon to commence low-rate initial production (LRIP) of the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) electronic warfare/electronic attack (EW/EA) pods for Boeing EA-18G Growler EA aircraft operated by the service and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). The US Department of Defense (DoD) announced on...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

US fighter jets respond to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii

US fighter jets have responded to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii for a second time.Armed F-22 Raptor fighters were scrambled in response to the Russian “Bear” bombers heading for Hawaii during a naval and air exercise hundreds of miles west of the US state.Two stealth fighters from the Hawaii Air National Guard took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Friday but did not intercept the Russian bombers, said US officials.And the bombers, which are designed for anti-submarine warfare, did not continue their flight path towards the islands.Three F-22s and a KC-135 were also launched the previous Sunday when the...
Militarycimsec.org

Clandestine Cargo: Hiding Sealift in Plain Sight

Insulated by oceans to the east and west, and friendly neighbors to the north and south, America will always have to concern itself with sealift when fighting. It is well-acknowledged that while for some eight decades the U.S. has been able to move military materiel largely without contest from one theater to another. But this will likely not be the case in some future fight. This concern has dredged up, in memory and in practice, tactics employed decades ago to defend against contested oceans.1 To pace threats and ensure sealift survivability, America could relatively safely “smuggle” a certain amount of clandestinely loaded military materiel across contested oceans and through contested chokepoints, until reaching friendly offload destinations in theater.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Forbes

Just How Stealthy Is The U.S. Air Force’s New F-15?

Nearly a decade before the U.S. Air Force, in a surprise move, tapped Boeing to build potentially hundreds of new F-15EX Eagle IIs—an upgraded version of the five-decade-old classic warplane—there was another new F-15 in the offing. The Silent Eagle was a stealthy F-15. At least, it was as stealthy...
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Bombcat: How the F-14 Tomcat (Think Top Gun) Became a ‘Bomber’

The F-14 Tomcat was designed to defend the U.S. Navy’s fleets from practically every airborne threat. While it packed long-range AIM-54 Phoenix missiles for defense against bombers carrying standoff missiles, it was no slouch in a dogfight either, although early versions were held back by its TF30 engines in that arena.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

China’s Nightmare Has Arrived: An Aircraft Carrier Armed with F-35 Fighters in the Pacific

Last week, U.S. Navy units assigned to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1 began operations in the Hawaiian Island Operating Area and integrated with U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard units. In addition to the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), the strike group includes Carrier Air Wing 2 (CVW 2), Destroyer Squadron 1 including the guided-missile destroyers USS O’Kane (DDG 77), USS Howard (DDG 83), USS Chafee (DDG 90), USS Dewey (DDG 105) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112).
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Why Nothing Can Stop the F-35 Stealth Fighter in Any War

When is a new plane actually three planes? Answer: when it is the F-35 Lightning II, a fifth-generation fighter that combines advanced stealth with fighter speed and agility. Three variants of the F-35 will be produced and these are meant to replace the United States Air Force’s A-10 and F-16, the United States Navy’s F/A-18, and the United States Marines Corps F/A-18 and AV-8B Harrier.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

The Stealth F-22 Raptor Only Fears One Thing (Not Russia or China)

The F-22 Raptor may be the most elusive fighter ever built. It has a radar-cross section the size of a marble, and if it gets into trouble, it can rocket away traveling up to two-and-a-half times the speed of sound—so fast that the friction from the air would melt its radar-absorbent coatings right off its airframe. But this October, the Air Force discovered that a Raptor with its wings clipped can’t evade the force of nature.
Military19fortyfive.com

Essex: The U.S. Navy Build 24 of These Aircraft Carriers (And Became a Superpower)

Perhaps no vessel embodies the U.S. Navy’s embrace of the aircraft carrier as the centerpiece of its strategy as the Essex-class carrier. Between 1943 and 1950, twenty-four of the thirty-thousand-ton carriers were built at shipyards in Newport News, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Norfolk and Braintree—some completed in as few as fourteen months. This makes the Essex the most extensively produced capital ship class in the twentieth century.

Comments / 0

Community Policy