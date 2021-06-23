Pregnancy horror film labors through tired clichés

Devised as more of a Rosemary’s Baby-style horror film, False Positive is about the pregnancy struggles of a young couple—ad agency rep Lucy (Glazer) and her doctor husband Adrian (Justin Theroux). After a couple of years of trying the old-fashioned way, they turn to one of Adrian’s old teachers and family friend Dr. John Hindle (Pierce Brosnan), who runs a high-end fertility clinic with a years-long waiting list (naturally, the couple is allowed in right away). The clinic is practically space-age in design and features head nurse Dawn (Gretchen Mol), who is more cruise director than health professional. The couple get pregnant after the first treatment—very pregnant, in fact, with a pair of twin boys and a solo girl. In order to increase the chances of a healthy birth, Hindle asks Lucy to choose the twins or the girl to be “selectively reduced” from her body, and this is the moment in the movie where things begin to get icky for Lucy.