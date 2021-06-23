Legal Notice Edgerton City

The City of Edgerton is seeking qualifications from Design Teams for design of The Greenspace, as well as a space study on an existing facility, City Hall. The Greenspace will be a new facility for residents of all ages to gather in Downtown Edgerton. Downtown has served as a gathering place for generations of Edgerton families attending Frontier Days, block parties, parades, shopping the local businesses, etc. The building is estimated to be 20,000 to 30,000 square feet. Initial public engagement has been completed showing general ideas of desired amenities (multi-use sports court, meeting space, splash pad, etc.).