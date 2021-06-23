Young people have the power in CW's 'Republic of Sarah'

Airing on The CW television network, The Republic of Sarah TV show was created by Jeffrey Paul King and stars Stella Baker, Luke Mitchell, Hope Lauren, Nia Holloway, Ian Duff, Forrest Goodluck, Landry Bender, Izabella Alvarez, and Megan Follows. The story begins as Greylock, New Hampshire is upended when a large quantity of coltan, a valuable metal, is discovered under the town. A state-backed mining company swoops in with plans to extract the mineral which will wipe Greylock off the map. With her loved ones in danger of losing their homes, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Baker) vows to stop the bulldozers. There seems to be no way to stop the town’s impending demise until Sarah proposes an oddly intriguing solution: Greylock could declare independence since the town’s land was never properly claimed by the United States. With the help of Sarah’s supporters, they win the vote. Now, Sarah and her allies must confront an even more daunting task: building a country from scratch.