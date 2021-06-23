Detroit Pistons win No. 1 pick in NBA Draft Lottery

There is absolutely no reason why Killian Hayes should be considered a bust this early in his career with the Detroit Pistons. It might be a sad possibility down the line but, after an injury-riddled rookie campaign, saying he was a bust is just not true. Just because he has shown poor judgment when it comes to shooting does not mean he can’t be a talent. Passing is the most important part of his position, and he is already a very exciting passer.