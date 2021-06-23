Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Optimize your breathing with these tips

hazard-herald.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDana Santas, a breathing, mobility, and mind-body coach in professional sports, explains how breathing can impact the way you feel and demonstrates the proper way to breathe.

www.hazard-herald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
Related
Fitnessjacksonprogress-argus.com

How to improve posture and relieve pain with your breath

In the first article of our series, we established why breathing is your superpower, impacting virtually all aspects of your health and wellness. In this second installment, we take a closer look at how breathing can improve your posture, enhance your mobility, and relieve common aches and pains. I also share the same positional breathing exercises used by Yankees All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge and other professional athletes.
Fitnessdrhyman.com

How to Personalize Your Diet to Reduce Inflammation and Optimize Your Health

When you look into just about every health problem that we face in the world today—anxiety, depression, fatigue, digestive problems, hormone imbalances, diabetes, heart disease, or autoimmune conditions—they are all inflammatory in nature or have an inflammatory component. But inflammation starts brewing in the body long before these diseases become noticeable, not to mention diagnosable. By the time a health problem is advanced enough to be officially diagnosed, inflammation has typically already caused significant damage to the body.
Fitnesskq2.com

Breathe your way to better sleep and overall recovery

In Part I of the series, I outlined the overall power of breathing to impact our bodies and minds. Then in Part II, I shared how our breathing pattern can impact posture, movement and pain. Those articles demonstrated how the quality of our breathing pattern -- good or bad -- has a corresponding positive or negative effect on many aspects of our health and wellness. Your ability to recover is no exception. In this third installment, we examine the influential role breathing plays in recovery, and I share tips to help you leverage your breathing to get the quality sleep you need.
Fitnesssixtyandme.com

Do You Know WHY Breathing Is a Key Factor in Your Wellness?

I think of breathing in two different ways, after we acknowledge that breathing is mandatory for life and air always enters into the lungs. #1: I use breath in a way that helps me to harness my reflexive core in exercise or to manage load (think picking up your grandchild).
HealthPosted by
Forbes

How To Optimize Your Brain To Improve Focus And Productivity

Focus and productivity are two skills that are critical for success. Unfortunately, being able to maintain high levels of productivity and focus throughout the day can be difficult. However, there is a way to boost both of these skills, and that’s by optimizing your brain. I spoke with Jim Quik,...
Fitnesssouthernminn.com

Tips to improve your bone health

With proper nutrition, physical activity, and regular checkups and screening, Americans can have strong bones and live longer, healthier lives. Here are some tips to practice. Calcium and vitamin D are important to your bone health. Learn about foods that are naturally high in calcium and vitamin D. Eat a balanced diet with a variety of fruits and vegetables, grains, and non-fat or low-fat dairy products. Sunshine is also a good source of vitamin D. If you are not getting enough calcium and vitamin D in your diet, supplements can be helpful.
FitnessCNN

Leverage your breathing for less stress and more focused calm

Join Dana Santas for a four-part series to learn how you can breathe better to live better. Santas, known as the "Mobility Maker," is a certified strength and conditioning specialist and mind-body coach in professional sports, and is the author of the book "Practical Solutions for Back Pain Relief." Here's Part IV.
Healthhiconsumption.com

Optimize Your Performance & Recovery With Just Live’s CBD Gummies

When looking for tips or insight on how to improve your athletic game or fitness level, it never hurts to look at the athletes at the top of their sport, as their routines and training regiments often reveal little-known tricks and hacks to maximize training, performance, and recovery. And one resource that’s continued to be embraced by elite athletes and action-sports stars alike is Cannabidiol products.
HealthKevinMD.com

How to keep your optimism in medicine [PODCAST]

“Interviewing for medical schools was intense, excruciating, and terrifying. Despite the difficult questions, there are three that stand out to me. The first was to differentiate sympathy from empathy, where I spent 30 minutes defending my answer to be met with complete silence. He could have asked me anything, yet he sat in silence for almost my entire interview and asked me to explain emotional differences between two incredibly similar words. Or are they? I have been left to contemplate this repeatedly, and I have come to realize my first medical school lesson happened before I was even in training. That day, he taught me to see how we as physicians need to examine emotions, become aware of our capacity to both feel and heal, understand our patients, share their struggles and triumphs even if we haven’t walked in their diagnoses, and take the time—even if it is painful and met with silence—to realize the gravity of our position is not only responsibility for people’s lives but to be emotionally available.”
Healththekatynews.com

4 Tips To Help Anybody With Breathing Issues

If you have a respiratory disease or you struggle with any kind of breathing issues, life can be difficult. While there are no cures for diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, long-term Covid, and obstructive sleep apnea, there are ways you can help to alleviate your symptoms. Here are 4 tips to help anybody with breathing issues. Keep Your House Clean First things first, you need to make sure that your house […]
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Power 95.9

Keep Your Pets Safe On The 4th With These Great Tips

Can you believe the 4th of July Holiday is next weekend? If you are curious here are all the firework shows in the Texarkana area in one story. There will be plenty of cool fireworks for you to see, but your pets might not like all of the popping and sound from those fireworks. Keep your pets safe with these tips.
Kidsparentherald.com

Top Tips for Reading to Your Baby

If you're wondering when to start reading to your baby, the answer is: right now! Many experts suggest reading to your child as soon as they are born in order to provide them with the best head start possible in their language development. Here, we explore six of the most helpful tips for any parent getting started with reading to their child.
EconomyForConstructionPros.com

What is Lean Management and How Can it Optimize Your Rental Business?

Managing a rental business in today’s “unprecedented” times is more complex than ever, and that means waste and inefficiencies may have crept into your operation without you being aware. In the 2021 State of the Industry report in Rental, Josh Nickell, vice president of the equipment segment for the American...
Carsthebossmagazine.com

5 Tips to Help You to Sell Your Motorbike

Looking to sell your motorbike? You will always want to get the most amount of money that you can while staying safe and having a simple process, which can be... Looking to sell your motorbike? You will always want to get the most amount of money that you can while staying safe and having a simple process, which can be relatively straightforward when you know how. Read on to discover 5 tips that will help you to sell your motorbike and hopefully get a great deal.
Family Relationshipstodaysparent.com

5 tips for biking with your whole family

Whether you’re an avid cyclist or a recreational rider, biking with kids is a whole new terrain. But it’s a great way to enjoy some fresh air. And with a bit of planning—and some safety tips—you’ll be rolling in no time!. Riding with your kids. There are many ways to...
Home & Gardenhandymantips.org

Top 8 Essential Tips to Keep Your Air Conditioner Running Optimally

Cooling and heating bills can make up most of your total utility expenses based on the Department of Energy studies. Using central air conditioning is part of an enormous energy cost for a typical household in the United States, especially those in sunshine areas such as Las Vegas. With warmer weather these days, the air conditioner has become a necessity, and as much as you don’t like the hefty bills, you would be compelled to buy. In that way, you can go through hot days conveniently.
ScienceTech Times

Boost Your Research Workflow with Optimized Transcription

Research is at the heart of many processes. It is important for new and reputable businesses, students, journalists, scientists, and other categories. And considering how fast and demanding our world is, it becomes more and more difficult to find the information accurately and quickly. Plus, the global pandemic boosted the shift to remote work and made it impossible to gather offline for surveys, interviews, and brainstorming sessions. Like never before we need new and effective research instruments.
Home & GardenModesto Bee

Ask Angi: 6 ways to breathe cleaner in your home

Whether your concerns are about pollen and allergens, overall indoor air quality or just breathing a little cleaner, consider these tips to clear the air. Ultraviolet lights, humidifiers, dehumidifiers and filters all offer different ways to strip allergens and impurities from your air. These do come at a premium cost, so talk to an HVAC expert about what’s best for you. If you have an older HVAC system, you can improve air quality just by upgrading your equipment to a current energy-efficient model. (And if your system is older than 12 years, you’ll probably need to replace it soon anyway.)
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

10 Steps to Optimize Your Rehabilitation Unit

With greater emphasis being placed on care transitions and readmission rates, inpatient rehabilitation units have incredible potential to become high-performing centers of excellence that create greater patient access and enhance the performance of the entire hospital. However, many programs today do not reach their full potential because operational expertise and resources are difficult to develop and maintain. There are many regulation constraints – including the 60% rule and the requirement that patients receive at least three hours of therapy per day, five days per week – making compliance and efficient care delivery more challenging.

Comments / 0

Community Policy