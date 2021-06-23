Two arrested at Loudoun County School Board meeting after public comments were shut down

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — At least two people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon, during a Loudoun County School Board meeting, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott T. Smith, 48, of Leesburg, was arrested and charged with Obstruction of Justice and Disorderly Conduct, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson. He was released by a Loudoun County magistrate on a personal recognizance bond.

A second man was issued a summons for trespassing and released on scene.

Retired Senator Dick Black was the last person to speak at the meeting before the public input session was suspended.

Chair Brenda Sheridan “repeatedly warned the attendees in the Board Room that loud public demonstrations violated the decorum of the meeting.”

More than 200 people were scheduled to share their opinions on everything from critical race theory, to a proposed policy that would allow transgender students to use names and pronouns that they prefer.

The comments on CRT continued, despite the fact that LCPS has repeatedly denied that CRT is being taught in schools.

Transgender parent Cris Candice Tuck has attended several meetings on the issue, in the midst of Pride month.

“At the end of the day, we’re very hopeful that the school board is going to continue to do what’s right for our students, protect transgender students,” Tuck said.

The school board is set to reconvene on matters discussed Tuesday again on Aug. 10.