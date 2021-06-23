Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loudoun County, VA

Two arrested at Loudoun County School Board meeting after public comments were shut down

By Anna-Lysa Gayle
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BjlZy_0acZsQH600

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — At least two people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon, during a Loudoun County School Board meeting, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott T. Smith, 48, of Leesburg, was arrested and charged with Obstruction of Justice and Disorderly Conduct, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson. He was released by a Loudoun County magistrate on a personal recognizance bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rv5br_0acZsQH600
Scott T. Smith, 48, of Leesburg, was arrested and charged with Obstruction of Justice and Disorderly Conduct, June 22, 2021. (Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

A second man was issued a summons for trespassing and released on scene.

Retired Senator Dick Black was the last person to speak at the meeting before the public input session was suspended.

Chair Brenda Sheridan “repeatedly warned the attendees in the Board Room that loud public demonstrations violated the decorum of the meeting.”

More than 200 people were scheduled to share their opinions on everything from critical race theory, to a proposed policy that would allow transgender students to use names and pronouns that they prefer.

The comments on CRT continued, despite the fact that LCPS has repeatedly denied that CRT is being taught in schools.

Transgender parent Cris Candice Tuck has attended several meetings on the issue, in the midst of Pride month.

“At the end of the day, we’re very hopeful that the school board is going to continue to do what’s right for our students, protect transgender students,” Tuck said.

The school board is set to reconvene on matters discussed Tuesday again on Aug. 10.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
CNN

CNN

545K+
Followers
81K+
Post
456M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Loudoun County, VA
Government
City
Leesburg, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Loudoun County, VA
Society
Local
Virginia Government
Loudoun County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Loudoun County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Race#Board Room#County Magistrate#Obstruction Of Justice#Crt#Lcps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

FBI infiltrates group that discussed surveilling US Capitol

The FBI has infiltrated a “Bible study” group in Virginia whose members discussed surveilling the US Capitol following the January 6 riot and their wish for secession from the US. Investigators closely followed one member’s plans to build and test Molotov cocktails, according to recently unsealed court records.

Comments / 1

Community Policy