Get to know Nicholas House's Family Needs Sponsors

Markus Spiske/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — For homeless families and families that have only recently escaped homelessness, it might be challenging to fulfill an unanticipated demand or respond to a new crisis.

As the families work hard to raise their income and earn a decent wage, they may require a modest boost from a community of support from time to time to keep on track and celebrate milestones.

That is where Family Needs Sponsors comes in. In the program, generous sponsors assist families in meeting unanticipated requirements by purchasing products or providing direct financial assistance to address a family's unique needs.

Nicholas House is a non-profit organization that runs an emergency shelter and a number of residential sites for homeless families of all kinds. Through one of several housing programs, support homeless families in making the transition from homelessness to self-sufficiency in a controlled but homelike atmosphere.

Small acts of kindness like purchasing a car seat to safely carry a toddler, purchasing baby clothes to welcome a newborn, and donating tickets to an attraction to celebrate a child's birthday all cost relatively little but make a tremendous difference for a family.

Sponsors may also assist with greater necessities such as purchasing vital furniture for a family that has recently moved into their own apartment or temporarily covering utility expenses for a family in transition.

Family Needs Sponsors pledge to make a good-faith attempt to assist the families we serve, and their names are added to a list of people or corporations who may be contacted if new needs arise. Most, but not all, needs are within the $60-$120 price range and can be readily met by placing an online order and having it delivered to their shelter. A Family Needs Sponsor reserves the right to decline a request if they are unable to meet it.

Family Needs Donations from sponsors are tax-deductible. They receive an official thank-you letter from Nicholas House that serves as a tax receipt for each need they meet, as well as a customized thank-you card from the family they assisted.

Nicholas House recognizes that providing necessities such as food and shelter is essential but insufficient in preventing most homeless families from becoming homeless again. To ensure that families remain self-sufficient and stable in their homes, they provide wrap-around housing assistance and follow them for up to two years after graduating from their programs.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.