Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Get to know Nicholas House's Family Needs Sponsors

Posted by 
Sophie-Ann McCulloch
Sophie-Ann McCulloch
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXF9r_0acZsHZn00
Markus Spiske/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — For homeless families and families that have only recently escaped homelessness, it might be challenging to fulfill an unanticipated demand or respond to a new crisis.

As the families work hard to raise their income and earn a decent wage, they may require a modest boost from a community of support from time to time to keep on track and celebrate milestones.

That is where Family Needs Sponsors comes in. In the program, generous sponsors assist families in meeting unanticipated requirements by purchasing products or providing direct financial assistance to address a family's unique needs.

Nicholas House is a non-profit organization that runs an emergency shelter and a number of residential sites for homeless families of all kinds. Through one of several housing programs, support homeless families in making the transition from homelessness to self-sufficiency in a controlled but homelike atmosphere.

Small acts of kindness like purchasing a car seat to safely carry a toddler, purchasing baby clothes to welcome a newborn, and donating tickets to an attraction to celebrate a child's birthday all cost relatively little but make a tremendous difference for a family.

Sponsors may also assist with greater necessities such as purchasing vital furniture for a family that has recently moved into their own apartment or temporarily covering utility expenses for a family in transition.

Family Needs Sponsors pledge to make a good-faith attempt to assist the families we serve, and their names are added to a list of people or corporations who may be contacted if new needs arise. Most, but not all, needs are within the $60-$120 price range and can be readily met by placing an online order and having it delivered to their shelter. A Family Needs Sponsor reserves the right to decline a request if they are unable to meet it.

Family Needs Donations from sponsors are tax-deductible. They receive an official thank-you letter from Nicholas House that serves as a tax receipt for each need they meet, as well as a customized thank-you card from the family they assisted.

Nicholas House recognizes that providing necessities such as food and shelter is essential but insufficient in preventing most homeless families from becoming homeless again. To ensure that families remain self-sufficient and stable in their homes, they provide wrap-around housing assistance and follow them for up to two years after graduating from their programs.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Sophie-Ann McCulloch

Sophie-Ann McCulloch

Atlanta, GA
0
Followers
88
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter. Writer. Mom.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless People#Housing Assistance#Get To Know#Homelessness#Unsplash Atlanta#Ga#Family Needs Sponsors#Family Needs Donations#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State group, said...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Former S.African leader Zuma sentenced to 15 months in jail

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail on Tuesday for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry, and gave him five days to appear before police. Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice...