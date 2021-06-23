Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Inland Broward County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Inland Broward County; Metro Broward County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BROWARD COUNTY UNTIL 1130 PM EDT * At 1037 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Davie, moving east at 10 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Deerfield Beach, Tamarac, Margate, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Hallandale, Miami Gardens, Lauderhill, Weston, Coconut Creek and Oakland Park.