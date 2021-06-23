Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Inland Broward County by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Inland Broward County; Metro Broward County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BROWARD COUNTY UNTIL 1130 PM EDT * At 1037 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Davie, moving east at 10 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Deerfield Beach, Tamarac, Margate, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Hallandale, Miami Gardens, Lauderhill, Weston, Coconut Creek and Oakland Park.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Plantation, FL
City
Pompano Beach, FL
City
Tamarac, FL
City
Coral Springs, FL
City
Margate, FL
City
Sunrise, FL
City
Lauderdale-by-the-sea, FL
City
Miramar, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
City
Oakland Park, FL
City
Davie, FL
City
Hallandale Beach, FL
City
Coconut Creek, FL
City
Lauderhill, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
City
Miami Gardens, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#National Weather Service#Coastal Broward County#Lighthouse Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy