Severe Weather Statement issued for Seward by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Seward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SEWARD...NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND SALINE COUNTIES At 926 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Friend, or 24 miles southeast of York, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Western around 950 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Swan Creek Reservoir Number 2, Swanton, 11 Miles West Of Wilber, Tobias, Willard Meyer Recreation Area and Swan Creek Wildlife Management Area. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH