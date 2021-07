Due to its incredible popularity and commercial success, at the Summer of Gaming 2021, Sega confirmed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hinokami Chronicles is officially going to be brought to the West. The game is set to be released on 15th October 2021 and will be available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam. The physical standard edition is currently available for pre-order while the Digital Standard and Deluxe Edition are currently unavailable, but should open soon. Today, at the Aniplex Online Fest 2021, which was streamed live on Youtube, PlayStation 5 footage of the upcoming release was showcased to the world.