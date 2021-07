The Minecraft 1.17.1 update is set to be officially released on July 6th, 2021. The 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update has been out for nearly a month now, and Minecraft players have been enjoying the new in-game perks. Major changes to any video game are sure to come with some bugs, however, and Minecraft is no exception. The Mojang game developers have been hard at work getting every issue with the latest update all patched up and released in version 1.17.1It will focus on bugs that arrived with the previous 1.17 update.