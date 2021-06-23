Cancel
Chicago, IL

Cheapest Bottomless Brunch Spots in Chicago

Adam and Madalyn
 8 days ago

Bottomless brunch… what a beautiful phrase. Two words that open up the possibilities of your weekend. Get the squad together and pick a spot to imbibe in as many mimosas as you can. Remember though, this is just to start your day! Be careful because if you don’t drink responsibly, bottomless brunch can also end your day pretty early.

With Chicago fully open its time to get dressed up and head back out to have Sunday “fun-days” again. What’s better than Sunday brunch? How about bottomless mimosas that don’t break the bank. We have compiled a list of places to get your bottomless brunch on at a reasonable price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35gHgN_0acZqwFo00
Mimosas at Bar TakitoBar Takito/Yelp

Bar Takito

This popular West Loop location specializes in Latin American cuisine. But they also specialize in the boozy brunch. $15 for their bottomless brunch with the purchase of an entrée seems to be one of the best deals around.

They do also have a 90-minute limit which is plenty of time to eat, drink, and be merry. They have breakfast fare like omelets and French toast. But is there anything better than chilaquiles verde and day drinking? Sign me up!

Bar Takito is located at 201 North Morgan in the West Loop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kd9CY_0acZqwFo00
DS TequilaAmanda J./Yelp

D.S. Tequila Co.

D.S. Tequila Co. is a northside spot specializes in burgers, tacos, and tequila…but on the weekends they offer up a killer brunch menu featuring all the breakfast staples. If you are feeling a little tired from the night before they have a hangover skillet that will cure what ails you.

The mimosa special here is $19.95 with the purchase of a brunch entrée. Choose wisely, so that you get a good base like a breakfast chimichanga to compliment your bubbly breakfast drinks.

D.S. Tequila is located at 3352 N. Halsted in Lakeview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y174k_0acZqwFo00
Cellars BrunchSam I./Yelp

Cellars Bar and Grill

Cellars on Broadway has the most affordable bottomless mimosas or bloodies available at $10(or mix and match for $15) with the purchase of an entrée. They refer to it in the menu as “nearly bottomless” and warn that excessive drinking and loud obnoxious behavior will put an end to your fun.

As long as everyone behaves then a good time can be had by all! Cellars has a little bit of everything on their menu but stand outs are the breakfast carbonara and you cannot go wrong with their crab cake benedict.

Cellars Bar and Grill is located at 5900 N. Broadway in Edgewater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MwLtT_0acZqwFo00
Zia's Lago VistaAndrew C./ Yelp

Zia’s Lago Vista

This Italian restaurant has long been a popular bottomless brunch spot in Lakeview. Their bottomless mimosas and bloody mary’s will only set you back $15, but they do have an hour and a half time limit. So drink up while you can.

Brunch is served from 10am to 3pm and since Zia’s does get pretty busy on the weekend’s reservations are recommended. They serve brunch staples like benedicts and chicken and waffles as well as pastas and a breakfast pizza.

Zia’s Lago Vista is located at 3819 N. Ashland in Lakeview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VRRZf_0acZqwFo00
Bistronomic BrunchRosy S./ Yelp

Bistronomic

Brunch is served from 10am to 2pm at this French inspired modern bistro. What’s the deal here? $19.95 mimosa brunch with the purchase of an entree. Bistronomic also has a 90-minute limit on the festivities.

They have a pretty large brunch menu including quiche lorraine or a brioche French toast. Bistronomic also has an award-winning burger if you are in the mood for lunch instead of breakfast fare. Keep in mind when planning your day that Bistronomic closes at 2:30pm and reopens at 5pm for dinner.

Bistronomic is located in the Gold Coast at 840 North Wabash.

If you know of another hotspot for a cheaper boozy brunch be sure to let us know in the comments below. Please remember to drink responsibly and don’t get to rowdy at any of these establishments because that’s how you find the bottom on your bottomless brunch.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

