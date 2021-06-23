Jammin’ On The Rock, July 1

Submitted by Melinda Jones, Director of Rock Falls Tourism. Rock Falls Tourism presents Jammin’ on the Rock, an evening of local musicians performing at the RB&W Park in Rock Falls on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 6pm to 7:30pm. The event is free and welcomes all ages to come and enjoy local talent. The evening will feature individual and bands showcasing their musical talent. Brito’s Grill and Triple P BBQ Food Trucks will be available starting around 5pm and throughout the evening.