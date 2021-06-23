Ordinance could repeal Fargo’s Wildlife Management Program

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Police Department is hearing public input on an ordinance to possibly remove the city’s Wildlife Management Program. “The number one concern that we have is public safety. Obviously with the growth and population and development in this city especially on the south side. We have concerns that the increase in density is raising the likelihood of an accident that could happen with this program,” Fargo Police Department’s Interim Capt. Chris Helmick said.