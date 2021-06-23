Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ed Sheeran is getting a week-long residency on The Late Late Show With James Corden

By Sam Barsanti
A.V. Club
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEither clear your schedule or make sure it’s packed as tight as possible for next week, specifically around 12:30 at night, because Ed Sheeran is getting a week-long residency on The Late Late Show With James Corden on CBS from June 28 to July 1. It’s apparently happening just so Sheeran can debut his new single “Bad Habits,” which should only take three minutes or so and not a whole week, but Deadline says Sheeran will also “appear in-studio for a sit-down chat and in comedy segments on the show throughout the week.” For anyone who has seen Sheeran act, like on Game Of Thrones or Yesterday, that should be… great and fun! Hey, people like Ed Sheeran, and James Corden must have his fans if he’s allowed to keep doing this show and working with famous people, so good for them. Not everything has to be for everybody.

www.avclub.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Himesh Patel
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Danny Boyle
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesprimetimer.com

Ed Sheeran

Showing 1 - 12 of 12 articles tagged "Ed Sheeran" Ed Sheeran is doing a residency next week at James Corden Late Late Showm. Sheeran's week-long residency will include the TV debut of his new single “Bad Habits,” which will be released on Friday. Posted Monday 6/07/21 at 9:29AM EDT.
Musiczapgossip.com

‘I write 25 songs a week’: Ed Sheeran’s prolific hiatus

Ed Sheeran penned “25 songs a week” during his hiatus. The 30-year-old superstar took some time off to spend quality time with his baby daughter, Lyra, who was born in September 2020. And the ‘Perfect’ hitmaker – who has the tot with wife Cherry Seaborn – has revealed he continued...
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Watch Ed Sheeran Perform 'The A-Team' on 'Corden'

Ed Sheeran is taking over The Late Late Show this week. After showcasing his single “Bad Habits” earlier this week, Sheeran offered an intimate performance of his 2011 track “The A-Team.”. Appearing on the late night show’s stage with only an acoustic guitar, Sheeran gave an emotional take on the...
TV & VideosEW.com

James Corden says The Late Late Show will update 'Spill Your Guts' game after backlash

James Corden has heard the criticism about his ongoing "Spill Your Guts" game on CBS' The Late Late Show, and he now says the team is course correcting. With "Spill Your Guts," Corden presents his guests with foods that are meant to be gross and gives them the option of answering personal questions or eating what's in front of them. A TikTok user, Kim Saira, had posted a video that noted some of the plates the show uses for this bit are "actual Asian food." She then started a Change.org petition, which has since amassed more than 45,000 signatures, for Corden to issue an apology and for the show to remove the segment.
CelebritiesRegister Citizen

Watch Ed Sheeran Revisit 'Thinking Out Loud' on 'Corden'

It’s still Ed Sheeran week on The Late Late Show and the singer’s most recent performance involved throwing it back to his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud.” Sheeran offered an intimate rendition of the track, off his album x, with an acoustic guitar and a backing band. James Corden also...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘The Late Late Show’ Booked Prince Harry for First Sit-Down

During an FYC event, James Corden and Ben Winston reflected on dropping "An Afternoon With Prince Harry & James Corden" without any promotion or leaks. “The get of the century,” is how FYC virtual panel moderator RuPaul described James Corden and his Late Late Show landing Prince Harry for his first sit-down interview since moving to Montecito with wife Meghan Markle. Aired on the Feb. 25 broadcast and dropped on YouTube that night without any pre-release promotion (or advance leaks), the segment, titled “An Afternoon With Prince Harry & James Corden,” has been viewed more than 25 million times and praised by media insiders for humanizing the royal thanks to a candid conversation on a double-decker bus and bits like a stop at the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air house and a Spartan Race obstacle course challenge.
CelebritiesVulture

James Corden Vows Not to Yuck Your Yum, Will Change Late Late’s ‘Spill Your Guts’ Segment

Following an online petition asking that he rework his show’s “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” segment and not refer to Asian delicacies as “really disgusting” and “horrific,” Late Late Show host James Corden says he’ll do just that. In a Howard Stern interview on June 16, the late-night host addressed the controversy, which was sparked by a Change.org petition calling out the interview game — in which celebrity contestants must choose between answering a difficult question or eating a “disgusting” food item — as “incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive” as well as fuel for anti-Asian racism. The petition asks that the show change or remove the segment and for Corden to apologize and donate to “local Asian American organizations that are working to help Asian-owned restaurants and small businesses.”
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

James Corden: The talk show host for the internet age

Some of you may know James Corden as the frisky, funny British host of "The Late Late Show" - one of Viacom/CBS' own. But if you're not one to stay up past 12:30 a.m., then maybe you're one of the hundreds of millions who have caught Corden on his YouTube channel. Taking a talk show stuck in an 'after hours' time slot and making it available - online - around the globe.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

The Late Late Show

How ‘The Late Late Show’ Booked Prince Harry for First Sit-Down. “The get of the century,” is how FYC virtual panel moderator RuPaul described James Corden and his Late Late Show landing Prince Harry for his first sit-down interview since moving to Montecito…. TV News. Jun 24, 2021 9:30 am.
MusicElite Daily

15 Ed Sheeran "Bad Habits" Lyrics For Your Most Shameless IG Captions

Ed Sheeran is back, and he’s returned in vampire form. The pop singer released his new video for “Bad Habits” on June 24 and he was looking absolutely sinister, with fangs and a bright pink suit. The video is already going viral with more than 20 million views in its first week, and Sheeran’s lyrics have also made their mark on fans. For Sheerios who can’t get enough of the new song, these Ed Sheeran "Bad Habits" lyrics are perfect for Instagram captions.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

James Corden's Late Late Show Facing Increasing Criticism Over Popular Segment

James Corden, as lovable as he is to a lot of people, is no stranger to backlash. During the last year, he came under fire for his performance as a gay character in Netflix’s The Prom, for which he earned a Golden Globes nomination. Now, Corden is facing even more criticism over his Late Late Show’s popular segment, “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” Fans are claiming the segment is culturally insensitive, and this isn’t the first time this particular issue has caused a problem.
Theater & DanceInternational Business Times

BTS-Ed Sheeran Collaboration Dropping Next Week

Big Hit Music shared the tracklist for the CD version of "Butter" on Twitter. According to the post, "Permission to Dance" is also included in the CD. Big Hit Music revealed the "Butter" CD single cover in another tweet. BTS is expected to dominate music charts anew with the upcoming...

Comments / 0

Community Policy