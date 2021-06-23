Either clear your schedule or make sure it’s packed as tight as possible for next week, specifically around 12:30 at night, because Ed Sheeran is getting a week-long residency on The Late Late Show With James Corden on CBS from June 28 to July 1. It’s apparently happening just so Sheeran can debut his new single “Bad Habits,” which should only take three minutes or so and not a whole week, but Deadline says Sheeran will also “appear in-studio for a sit-down chat and in comedy segments on the show throughout the week.” For anyone who has seen Sheeran act, like on Game Of Thrones or Yesterday, that should be… great and fun! Hey, people like Ed Sheeran, and James Corden must have his fans if he’s allowed to keep doing this show and working with famous people, so good for them. Not everything has to be for everybody.