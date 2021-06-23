Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:47.64

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 47.64)

Estimated jackpot: $152,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

