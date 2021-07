PHOENIX (AP) — Adam Silver said about 6,200 words in his annual state-of-the-league news conference before Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Here’s one that stood out: Parity. The NBA commissioner was a more-than-keen observer on Tuesday night, watching the Phoenix Suns win their first finals game in 28 years and the Milwaukee Bucks lose their first finals game in 47 years. The teams combined to use 19 players in the game; 18 were making their finals debuts. It was something new and different, for certain.