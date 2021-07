In the second edition of Mark German’s excellent Bloomberg newsletter, he details that Apple is actively exploring new ways of work that don’t circle around Cupertino:. Just a few years after completing the multibillion-dollar Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California, Apple Inc. is ramping up efforts to decentralize out of Silicon Valley. I’m told that executives at the highest levels of the company recognize that hiring and retaining talent will be one of the biggest challenges to its future success, and reducing its reliance on the Valley is a key step in mitigating that issue.