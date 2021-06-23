CaptainFlowers talks overcoming physical and mental obstacles during COVID-19, return to LCS studio

Nurs Leadersh (Tor Ont). 2021 Jun;34(2):10-11. doi: 10.12927/cjnl.2021.26538. Unprecedented is one of the words that has been most frequently heard during the COVID-19 pandemic. We read daily about the ongoing challenges nurses and nurse leaders face in ways that one could not have imagined 15 months ago. With each wave of rising COVID-19 cases, we are reminded of the toll that this pandemic is having on nurses. Nurse leaders have described being scared of failing and not being able to guide or support their staff through the pandemic while recognizing the need to be a strong leader, resilient and adaptable to change every single day (Lapum et al. 2021). The uncertainty and complexity have been overwhelming, and throughout this crisis, nurse leaders have been continually asked to reach into their leadership toolboxes to find ways to support nurses within contexts that have rapidly changed over and over again.