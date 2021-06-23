Cancel
CaptainFlowers talks overcoming physical and mental obstacles during COVID-19, return to LCS studio

By Nick Geracie
invenglobal.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf one was able to hear a simultaneous eruption of cheers as a representation of the excitement of the League of Legends Championship Series returning to offline play following the COVID-19 pandemic, the voice of play-by-play caster Clayton "CaptainFlowers" Raines would soar above the cacophony. CaptainFlowers has been as vocal about his excitement to return to offline casting as he was vocal about his personal and professional struggles while casting from his room in lockdown.

