School board votes to make face coverings optional at Seminole schools immediately
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County School Board Tuesday voted to make face coverings optional at schools and school facilities, effective immediately. Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Walt Griffin had recommended to the school board that a mandate to wear face masks at Seminole schools be repealed. The order had been put in place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to try to slow spread of the virus.www.mynews13.com