Yuba-Sutter Fair returns Thursday

The Yuba-Sutter Fair and its annual festivities are set to kick off on Thursday after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.

This year’s fair is planned for June 24-27, with the theme being “Hometown Fun in 21.” Gates will open at noon and close at 11 p.m. each day, aside from Sunday when gates will close at 10 p.m.

Special daily promotions are also being organized for each day of the fair – Thursday is “Thrifty Thursday” with $5 admission for anyone six years and older (children 5 and younger are free every day); Friday is “Kids Day” with free admission for children 6-11; Saturday is “Military Appreciation Day” with free admission for all active duty, reserve and veterans, along with “Seniors Day” with free admission for seniors 60 years and older; Sunday is “Family Day” and “First Responders Appreciation Day” with free admission for all active members of law enforcement, firefighters, first responder units and health care doctors and nurses.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ysfair.com, as well as at the fair office (442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City) or at select locations including River Valley Community Bank, Bank of Feather River, Grange Co-op, and Cotton’s Cowboy Corral.