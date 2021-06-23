Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuba City, CA

Yuba-Sutter Fair returns Thursday

By Appeal Staff Report
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 14 days ago

The Yuba-Sutter Fair and its annual festivities are set to kick off on Thursday after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.

This year’s fair is planned for June 24-27, with the theme being “Hometown Fun in 21.” Gates will open at noon and close at 11 p.m. each day, aside from Sunday when gates will close at 10 p.m.

Special daily promotions are also being organized for each day of the fair – Thursday is “Thrifty Thursday” with $5 admission for anyone six years and older (children 5 and younger are free every day); Friday is “Kids Day” with free admission for children 6-11; Saturday is “Military Appreciation Day” with free admission for all active duty, reserve and veterans, along with “Seniors Day” with free admission for seniors 60 years and older; Sunday is “Family Day” and “First Responders Appreciation Day” with free admission for all active members of law enforcement, firefighters, first responder units and health care doctors and nurses.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ysfair.com, as well as at the fair office (442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City) or at select locations including River Valley Community Bank, Bank of Feather River, Grange Co-op, and Cotton’s Cowboy Corral.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
3K+
Followers
194
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sutter, CA
Sutter, CA
Government
Sutter, CA
Society
City
Yuba City, CA
Yuba City, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Sutter, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Day#Appreciation Day#The Yuba Sutter Fair#First Responder Units#Bank Of Feather River#Grange Co Op#Cotton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson left off Olympic team after marijuana test

Suspended sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been left off the U.S. Olympic team roster released by USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday after she tested positive for marijuana, meaning she won't compete at the Tokyo Olympics. “First and foremost, we are incredibly sympathetic toward Sha'Carri Richardson's extenuating circumstances and strongly...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy